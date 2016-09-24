Cacau leaves Kazakh futsal team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head coach of Kazakhstan futsal team Ricardo Camara Sobral (Cacau) is leaving his post. The most probable successor is his Assistant José Alesio da Silva (Alesio).

In an interview with mass media given after the 2016 World Championships in Colombia, Cacau said he will leave the team in the nearest outlook, Sports.kz reported. Speaking about his Assistant Alesio, he noted that the latter will stay with the team. Alesio will likely accept the Kazakh team and will lead it to the Euro 2018.

Cacau was a member of Kairat from 2004 to 2009. Four years later, he became a coach for the Almaty team and head coach of the national team. Cacau won UEFA Cup twice being a part of Kairat.

Alesio worked for Kairat from 2007 to 2008 and led the team to gold medals at Kazakhstan championships and to the UEFA Cup Final of Fours. In the next season, the Brazilian specialist spent with the Azerbaijani Araz and ranked the third in the UEFA Cup. From 2009 to 2014, Alesio coached the Azerbaijani team after which he was invited to be Cacau’s Assistant in the Kazakh team.