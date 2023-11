ASTANA. KAZINFORM A café burnt down in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform refers to the regional emergencies department.

14 vehicles, 58 people were attracted to firefighting operation. The firefighters consider three versions of the accident: malfunction of electrical equipment, breach of fire safety regulations and careless handling of fire. The area of the fire made around 140 square meters. No injuries or victims were reported.