ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A café has caught fire in Almaty city this evening.

According to reports, the fire at Koktobe café started at 9:58 p.m. Almaty time in Medeuskiy district. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:04 p.m.



They are battling the blaze that engulfed the café. There was no immediate word on the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.