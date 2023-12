ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A café has caught fire in Almaty city today, a spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies office confirmed.

According to her, the fire started at 1:29 p.m. The blaze covered an area of 80 square meters. Firefighters summoned to the scene battled the fire until 2:15 p.m. As a result of the accident, a woman got carbon monoxide poisoning and was hospitalized. There was no immediate word on the cause of fire.