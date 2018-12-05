Cairo hosted presentation of book by Kazakh President 'The Age of Independence'

CAIRO. KAZINFORM The capital of Egypt Cairo held a presentation of the book by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "The Age of Independence", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The presentation took place during the scientific-research conference "President Nursultan Nazarbayev - Founder of Modern Kazakhstan" organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Egypt in cooperation with the Egyptian Centre for Political and Media Studies.



"The book "The Age of Independence" covers the achievements of Kazakhstan is various spheres. The Head of State explains how to overcome the consequences of the global economic crises, how to continue economic and social development, how to implement long-term development plans and the country's ambitious goal to access the world's TOP-30 developed states," Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev said at the conference.



The Ambassador talked about the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy which is considered to be the country's economic development plan and which conforms to ideological and cultural consciousness. The article by President Nazarbayev "The course towards the future: modernization of Kazakhstan's identity" has become a cultural programme which includes development of culture, art and history, he said.



The book "The Age of Independence" was translated into Arabic by Syrian professor and translator Imad Tahina.