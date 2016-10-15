Cairo unveiled monument to outstanding Kazakh poet Abay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 13, the capital of Egypt unveiled a monument to outstanding Kazakh poet, writer and philosopher Abay (Ibrahim) Qunanbayuli. The bust was installed in one of the most beautiful central parks of Cairo - the Garden of Freedom and Friendship, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Representatives of Egyptian Foreign Office, the Ministry of International Cooperation and the Ministry of Culture, members of the diplomatic corps, journalists of the leading mass media, public figures as well as Kazakhstanis living and studying in Egypt attended the ceremony.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Berik Aryn, who became the initiator of opening the monument to Abay, Deputy Governor of Cairo Mohamed Ayman, sponsor of the project and author of the sculpture delivered speeches at the ceremony.



Addressing the attendees, the Kazakh Diplomat told about Abay's contribution to the development of the Kazakh and world literature. "The declaration of 1995 as "The Year of Abay" by the UNESCO in honor of his 150th anniversary became a proof of worldwide recognition of his talent and merits. The opening of the monument to the great thinker in Astana's twin city Cairo in the year of celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence demonstrates strong longstanding relations between the two countries' nations," the Ambassador said.



In turn, Deputy Governor of Cairo noted that "opening the monument to Abay in the central part of the Egyptian capital is a great event for the city which embodies spiritual and cultural affinity between the Kazakh and Egyptian people." According to him, the administration of Cairo was pleased to support the establishment of the monument to the great son of the Kazakh people.



Noteworthy to say, that the bust was opened under the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Cairo. The sponsor of the project is Egyptian philanthropist, member of the Kazakh-Egyptian Friendship Association Dr. Hussein Al Shafia. The author of the monument is famous Egyptian sculptor Usama Al-Serui, whose works can be found both in Cairo, and Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan and Tashkent.



In 1998, one of the Cairo streets was named after Abay, while a street in Astana was named after renowned Egyptian writer and literature scholar Taha Hussein. The monuments to Abay have been installed also in Moscow, Beijing, Tashkent, Vitebsk, Tehran, Istanbul and Budapest.







