ASTANA. KAZINFORM California Boxing Hall of Fame will induct world's WBA/IBF/WBC/IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz reports citing World Boxing News.

The ceremony will take place October 22 in Los Angeles.

Golovin’s coach Abel Sanchez and other world-famous boxers, coaches and judges who have contributed to the development of boxing are among the inductees too.