California Governor declares statewide emergency due to wildfires

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - California Governor Gavin Newsom declared on October 27 a statewide emergency due to the effects of «unprecedented high-wind events» which have resulted in fires and evacuations across the state, Gavin Newsom’s Office said in a news release.

«We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires,» said Governor Newsom.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 30,000 acres to date, and has led to the evacuation of almost 200,000 people and threatened hundreds of structures. The Tick Fire in Southern California has also destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure, and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. As of today, there are over 3,000 local, state and federal personnel, including first responders, assisting with the Kincade Fire alone.

