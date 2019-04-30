Call for applications: UNESCO Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO invites Member States to submit nominations for the UNESCO Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation.

The prize is intended to honor individuals, groups of individuals, institutes or organizations that have made significant contributions to environmental and natural resources research, environmental education and training, creation of environmental awareness through the preparation of environmental information materials and activities aimed at establishing and managing protected areas including in relation to sustainable tourism, such as Biosphere Reserves, natural World Heritage sites and UNESCO Global Geoparks, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office's official website reads.

Presented every two years, the prize consists of a certificate and a financial award from a donation made by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman and the Government of Oman, which in 2019 has been increased to $100,000. The prize-winners are selected based on the recommendations made by the Jury of the prize.

Nominations for the prize can only be submitted to UNESCO by the National Commissions of its Member States. Therefore, all interested organizations are invited to propose their candidate to their country National Commission for UNESCO, which may or may not select it as its formal candidature.

Nomination should be submitted either in English or in French. Further information about the prize, as well as the nomination forms are available on the dedicated website.

The deadline for submission of applications for the 2019 UNESCO Sultan Qaboos Prize is 15 July 2019.