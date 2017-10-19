Call for business to facilitate cooperation between EU and Eurasia countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Diplomacy and influence of business should facilitate cooperation between the EU and Eurasia countries, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Intesa, President of the Association Conoscere Eurasia Antonio Fallico said during the opening ceremony of the 10th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Kazinform reports with reference to BelTA .

"We need to move away from confrontation to interaction. Business can do a lot to smooth out the differences and find common ground," said Antonio Fallico.