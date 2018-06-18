Call for proposals: Photographs illustrating journalists doing their job

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UNESCO is inviting professional photographers from all over the world to send a sample of their best photographs illustrating journalists while doing their job, UNESCO Almaty Office official website reads.

UNESCO is looking for images that depict journalists working in different situations, for example:

International and/or local journalists working on investigations into cases of corruption of political wrongdoing

attending trials, press conferences, demonstrations, or major public events

gender dynamics in journalism

threats posed by Internet harassment

journalists working in digital media

the everyday life of a journalist; and

scenes from the newsroom or TV/radio studio



Additionally, areas of particular interest include: journalists embedded within police or the military, journalists reporting from a conflict zone, journalists in protected vehicles or in front of media houses with protection or any other case in which journalists are working in challenging situations. The photos selected by UNESCO will include a balanced representation of both sexes. Regional diversity is also strongly encouraged.

As the United Nations agency with a specific mandate to promote "the free flow of ideas by word and image", UNESCO aims to promote freedom of expression and its corollary of press freedom, and in doing so, to familiarize the world with the everyday lives and issues faced by journalists.

The selected photographs will help to raise awareness on the working conditions of journalists and to illustrate UNESCO activities and programs contributing to the promotion of freedom of expression.

The photographs will be chosen for their artistic, creative and original content. UNESCO will establish a contract with the photographers and purchase the selected photographs, whereby non-exclusive rights for the selected photographs will be granted to UNESCO.

Requirements for proposals:



Maximum of 12 photographs

Color, minimum resolution: 350 dpi, minimum size: A4

Photo caption in English or French for each photograph with information (place, time, subject)

Price per single photograph.

Proposed photographs can be send to IDEI@unesco.org.

Applications are due by midnight (GMT) on 15 July 2018.