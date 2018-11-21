Call to focus on needs of ordinary people in CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - When addressing issues in the Commonwealth of Independent States, we should not forget about the needs of ordinary people, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev told the media in Minsk on 20 November, BelTA reports.

Being Kazakhstan's plenipotentiary representative to CIS bodies he took part in a session of the CIS council of plenipotentiary representatives to the CIS charter bodies and other bodies. "In due time Kazakhstan's president proposed a program of simple steps towards ordinary people. Indeed, we often focus on the structure, the title of the Commonwealth itself, speak of the need for rapprochement between peoples, economies, forgetting about the needs of ordinary people," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said.

He added that Kazakhstan advocates the facilitation of migration requirements in the CIS. "Ordinary people would benefit from it. We still have a lot of barriers in this respect. At every summit the heads of state speak about the need to eliminate trade barriers, to promote rapprochement of peoples. But this process has so far been slow," the Ambassador said.