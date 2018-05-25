Cambridge University to issue Contemporary Kazakh Literature Anthology

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Contemporary Kazakh Literature Anthology in English will be published at the Cambridge University with support of the British Council.

Well-known Kazakh writers, poets, critics and literary elite gathered at the Almaty Friendship House to debate structure and content of two volumes of the Contemporary Kazakh Literature Anthology to be translated into six languages of the United Nations.



This large-scale and unprecedented initiative to translate Kazakh literary works became possible thanks to the Contemporary Kazakh literature in the global world project under the Rukhani Janghyru program, initiated by the Head of State.



"This project creates opportunities for broad cooperation between Kazakh writers and foreign colleagues, international literary agents and experts, lets expand an access for the world community to Kazakhstan's works and integrate them into the global literary process," Aida Balayeva, head of the project's working group, said. "Authoritative and acknowledged organizations such as the British Council and Cambridge University are invited to help translate, disseminate and promulgate the works," she stressed.



