    Camel causes road accident that kills 5 in Almaty region

    10:53, 19 September 2017
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Five people have been killed in a horrific road accident in Almaty region tonight, Kazinform reports.

    Local police confirmed that the car crash happened on the Western Europe-Western China highway, near Aidarly village.

    A Range Rover vehicle crashed into a camel and capsized on the highway. The 43-year female driver and three passengers of the car died right away. The fourth passenger was rushed to a hospital and passed away there later.

    The owner of the camel that died as a result of the crash has not been identified.

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Accidents
