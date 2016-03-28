Cameras spot a man stealing Quran from mosque in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Security cameras spotted a man stealing the Quran from one of the mosques in South Kazakhstan region last week, Kazinform has learnt from Otyrar.kz.

The accident occurred at the Akmal Salih mosque in Voroshilovka village. The video posted on social media depicts the man entering the mosque, pocketing the holy book and leaving the building calmly.

Social media users need help in identifying the thief who is seen on security cameras.