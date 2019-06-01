Campaign office of Amangeldy Taspikhov meets with voters in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Members of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov visited Ana Uiy Non-Governmental Foundation in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

Ana Uiy Non-Governmental Foundation began operations in February 2014. Since it was established, the foundation has helped more than 100 mothers and children.

The activists of the headquarters met with the staff of the non-governmental foundation and introduced them to the biography and the election platform of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov.

Taspikhov's agents met with employees of Zhetysu Su Qubyry (Water and Sanitation Authority of the city of Taldykorgan).

The members of the election headquarters made those present aware of the main provisions of the candidate's election platform and called for active participation in the upcoming election process.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.