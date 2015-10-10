Can Kazakhstan shatter Dutch EURO 2016 dream?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Being at the bottom of Group A with only 2 points Kazakhstan has no chances to reach the finals of the UEFA EURO 2016. However, the squad led by Yuri Krasnozhan can dash the Netherlands' hope of qualifying for EURO 2016 as the teams will meet in Astana tonight.

Will Kazakhstan shock the Astana Arena by defeating probably one of the strongest opponents it has ever faced? Don't miss the main action as the match starts at 10:00 p.m. Astana time. Recall that famous Dutch striker and former Manchester United star Robin van Persie and midfielder Wesley Sneijder are expected to help the Netherlands in today's match.