Can pigeon breeding become a big business in Kazakhstan?

KAZALY. KAZINFORM - A pigeons fair was held in Kazalinsk district of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

Pigeon breeders from the cities of Almaty, Taraz, Turkestan, Aktobe, Shalkar, Baikonur, Aktobe, Aralsk and other corners of Kazakhstan brought their pigeons to the fair.



"There are many people who are involved in pigeon breeding. My father loves pigeon breeding and he was a huge influence. I think I like pigeons mainly because of him. Pigeons are very sensitive and they have good memory. They can be of different colors," said one of the participants of the fair.







Participants of the fair admit that such events are mainly held in big cities.This is the first pigeon fair organized in Kazaly. The goal of the fair is to establish contacts between pigeon breeders and make pigeon breeding a big business in Kazakhstan.



One of the organizers Yerlan Yerekenov claimed one of the pigeons was sold for KZT 180,000 ($490) at the fair.



