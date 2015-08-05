  • kz
    Canada again upsets Kazakhstan at FINA World Championships

    18:55, 05 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canada women's water polo team crashed Kazakhstan at the 16th FINA World Championships in Kazan on Wednesday (August 5), Sports.kz reports.

    Team Canada devastated the Kazakhstani water polo players 20:4 (4:1, 5:1, 5:2, 6:0) in the placement match 11/12.

    It is worth mentioning that the Canadian men's water polo team also outplayed Kazakhstan in a match for Classification 9-12th place on August 4.

    The FINA World Championships will run in Kazan until August 9.

