    Canada beats Finland 2-0, becomes 2016 Ice Hockey World Champion

    07:56, 23 May 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Canadian ice hockey team won the final match against Finland with the score of 2-0 on Sunday, becoming the world champion.

    Connor McDavid and Matt Duchene scored goals for Canada.

    On Saturday, Finland beat the championship's host, Russia, scoring 3-1. Later that day, Canada beat the US team 4-3.

    Russia took the tournament's bronze medal earlier on Sunday, shutting out the United States with the score of 7-2.

    Source: Sputniknews

