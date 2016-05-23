Canada beats Finland 2-0, becomes 2016 Ice Hockey World Champion

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Canadian ice hockey team won the final match against Finland with the score of 2-0 on Sunday, becoming the world champion.

Connor McDavid and Matt Duchene scored goals for Canada.

On Saturday, Finland beat the championship's host, Russia, scoring 3-1. Later that day, Canada beat the US team 4-3.

Russia took the tournament's bronze medal earlier on Sunday, shutting out the United States with the score of 7-2.

Source: Sputniknews