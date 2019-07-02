Canada Day celebrated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On July 1, the Embassy of Canada to Kazakhstan celebrated Canada Day in Nur-Sultan together with 300 guests and friends of Canada from the private and public sectors, the international community, and civil society, Kazinform has learnt from the Canadian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The day marks the birth of Canadian Confederation, with the July 1, 1867, signing of the Constitution Act. H.E. Nicholas Brousseau, Ambassador of Canada to Kazakhstan, and Mr. Askar Zhumagaliev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan underlined the deep friendship and growing economic partnership between the two countries which shares so many similarities.



Canada and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992, and in 1994, Canada opened its diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. Canada ranks among the top 15 investors in Kazakhstan with more than 3 billion dollars of investment and the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Canada has grown steadily to reach more than 550 million dollars annually.



"The relationship between Canada and Kazakhstan has never been stronger, and our Embassy has grown considerably in size over the last two years to reflect this intensified cooperation" - said Nicholas Brousseau, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Kazakhstan.



The celebration was made possible with the generous support of sponsors: Cameco, Kazzinc, Polycorp, Condor Petroleum, Bourgault Industries, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), and AG First Cultural Tours.



