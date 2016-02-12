Canada man missing for 30 years found after remembering identity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Canadian man who disappeared 30 years ago is set to be reunited with his family after remembering his identity, Canadian media reported.

Edgar Latulip was 21 when he went missing from a home for disabled people in Ontario province.

He boarded a bus, but soon after suffered a head injury that police believe robbed him of his memory.

Mr Latulip lived in the Niagara region under a different identity for decades before experiencing flashbacks.

He told a social worker who checked the name Latulip and discovered it was the subject of a missing person investigation.

A DNA test confirmed his true identity.

"I've been a police officer for 18 years and this is something I've seen on TV but never been a part of," Niagara Regional Police Constable Philip Gavin told the Star.

"Absolutely, this is quite a rare one."

His mother, Ottawa resident Sylvia Wilson told the Record she was "blown away" by the news.

Mr Latulip has the mental age of a 12-year-old, according to the North American Missing Person Network.

Ms Wilson said she had a difficult relationship with her eldest child, but told the Record: "I want to talk to him and help him out any way I can. I just want to see him."

Kazinform refers to BBC.com