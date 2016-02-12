Canada man missing for 30 years found after remembering identity
Edgar Latulip was 21 when he went missing from a home for disabled people in Ontario province.
He boarded a bus, but soon after suffered a head injury that police believe robbed him of his memory.
Mr Latulip lived in the Niagara region under a different identity for decades before experiencing flashbacks.
He told a social worker who checked the name Latulip and discovered it was the subject of a missing person investigation.
A DNA test confirmed his true identity.
"I've been a police officer for 18 years and this is something I've seen on TV but never been a part of," Niagara Regional Police Constable Philip Gavin told the Star.
"Absolutely, this is quite a rare one."
His mother, Ottawa resident Sylvia Wilson told the Record she was "blown away" by the news.
Mr Latulip has the mental age of a 12-year-old, according to the North American Missing Person Network.
Ms Wilson said she had a difficult relationship with her eldest child, but told the Record: "I want to talk to him and help him out any way I can. I just want to see him."
Kazinform refers to BBC.com