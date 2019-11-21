Canada’s Trudeau unveils new, expanded cabinet

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his new 36-member cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon, China Daily reports.

The new cabinet has two more positions than before and many familiar faces remain in new positions.

The majority of the 36-member cabinet are members of parliament from Ontario and Quebec, four from British Columbia, one from Manitoba. Gender balance has been maintained, a standard Trudeau set when his first cabinet was sworn-in in 2015.

Most notable is the shift of former Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland who has become deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs, and new posts have been created to promote diversity and the middle class.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, previously minister of infrastructure, was appointed as minister of foreign affairs. Bill Morneau remains minister of finance.

Jean-Yves Duclos becomes president of the treasury board. Marc Garneau remains minister of transport. Patty Hajdu becomes minister of health. David Lametti remains minister of justice and attorney general of Canada.

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense Lawrence MacAulay stayed in his job along with Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food Marie-Claude Bibeau.

Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship. Pablo Rodriguez was appointed as leader of the government in the House of Commons. Filomena Tassi becomes minister of labor.