ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian water polo players have toppled Team Kazakhstan at the 16th FINA World Championships in Kazan today, Sports.kz reports.

Canada defeated Kazakhstan men's water polo team 9:7 (1:2, 5:0, 2:3, 1:2) in a match for Classification 9-12th place. The FINA World Championships is due to run until August 9.