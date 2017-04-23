Canada ties score 1-1 with Kazakhstan after Day 1 of Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova was defeated in the second singles match of the Fed Cup World Group II playoff tie in Montreal on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Canada's Francoise Abanda outplayed world №51 Shvedova at Uniprix Stadium. The 20-year-old Abanda needed only two sets to topple the Kazakhstani athlete 6-3, 6-4.



Thus, Team Canada tied the score 1-1 at the Fed Cup World Group II playoff.



Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan edged out 16-year-old Bianca Andreescu in the first singles match.



Kazakhstan and Canada are expected to clash in two more singles matches and one doubles match today.