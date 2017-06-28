Canadian ambassador visits N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov met with Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Shawn Steil, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in the agricultural sector. Kumar Aksakalov told the guest about the crop diversification the region is currently carrying out, noting that this year, oil crops area was increased by 39% and lentils 2 1/2 times. The region imported lentils from Canada who is the world leader in lentils production and 99% of all the world's lentils grown in Saskatchewan. In terms of climate and nature, North Kazakhstan has a lot of similarities with this Canadian region.



"We want to establish close cooperation in the field of agriculture. And are interested in sharing experiences, studying the farmers work, technology, crop and livestock practices. In the winter, after the completion of all field works, we may send a delegation to Saskatchewan. We might also sign a memorandum of cooperation. We are ready to create conditions for Canadian entrepreneurs to do business in our country," said the head of the region.

Mr. Aksakalov spoke about a possibility of cooperation in the machinery industry, noting that the farmers of the region already use Canadian-made tractors and sowing complexes. A promising direction, according to him, might be the creation of large manufacturers' service centers in North Kazakhstan.

Shawn Steil noted that demand for Canadian equipment is really high in Kazakhstan, noting that even though sales declined after the devaluation, now they are gradually rising.



"It is a good idea. First, the company starts with sales and service and then come investments in assembly. If there will be growth in next two years, large companies may consider doing something here. I think the North Kazakhstan region has positioned itself well to attract investments in the near future. We can work together to explain the benefits of investment to Canadian businessmen," said Shawn Steil.

Mr. Steil invited the region's delegation to an agricultural machinery exhibition, which will be held in Saskatchewan this November. He added that he was impressed with how much North-Kazakhstanis know about the province.

"On my way from Astana to Petropavlovsk, I fell asleep. And when opened my eyes, I thought that I was home, in Saskatchewan. It is great that being in different parts of the world we can at the same time have so much in common," he said.

Today the Ambassador will meet with the heads of profile departments of North Kazakhstan region to discuss the region's potential in detail and visit enterprises and factories of North Kazakhstan.