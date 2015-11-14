  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Canadian boy calls police on drink driving mother

    14:16, 14 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A nine-year-old Canadian boy phoned emergency services to report his mother drinking and driving while he was in the car, police have said.

    York Regional Police in Ontario said that they received a call from the boy, who told them his name, where he was and a description of the car.

    He "sounded scared", police said, and his mother got on the phone, said she only had one drink, and hung up.

    Police then located her car and arrested her for impaired driving.

    After the incident the police called the boy "brave" on Twitter.

    The 52-year-old woman blew more than twice the legal limit for alcohol and was then charged with impaired driving. For more information go to BBC.com.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!