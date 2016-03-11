Canadian companies interested in investing in mining industry of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan delegation of the Ministry for Investment and Development has participated in the annual international mining forum titled "Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada" (PDAC) in Toronto, Canada.

Kazakhstan was represented by Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry for Investment and Development Akbatyr Nadyrbayev and Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazgeologiya" Galym Nurzhanov, reported the press service of the agency.

At a meeting with the head of the company "Barrick Gold Corporation" Kelvin Dushnisky the parties have discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the implementation of exploration projects in Kazakhstan.

"We will work to ensure that your company will join the ranks of partners of "Kazgeologiya," said Galym Nurzhanov.

As it was noted the event has joined companies and organizations involved in mineral exploration and mining. Total the forum was attended by reps of more than 1 thousand foreign companies and around 25 thousand visitors from 100 countries.

NOTE: Barrick Gold Corporation is the largest gold mining company in the world, with its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Barrick is currently undertaking mining projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Zambia.