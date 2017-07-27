Canadian families, their children adopted in Kazakhstan taste palau in Quebec

QUEBEC. KAZINFORM - Last Saturday the team of the Kazakh Embassy in Canada and Canadian families who adopted children from Kazakhstan got together for the annual picnic in a beautiful place of the Quebec - L'Ange-Gardien, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy.

Kids and their families were exposed to a plenty of cultural and traditional Kazakh stuff. They learned how to cook palau (pilaw) - popular food in Kazakhstan and Central Asia - and shashlik - lamb kebab, tasted bauyrsaqs - the unsweetened doughnut.



Guests tried pronouncing the longest Kazakh word (қанағаттандырылмағандықтарыңыздан) which consist of 34 letters and for their hard work were awarded Kazakh chocolates. They also got acquainted with prominent Kazakh poets, sportsmen, historical figures etc.



Families competed in a plenty of sports activities such as "Baige" - horse racing, "bag jumping" etc.



Last but not the least they learned about Kazakh Yurt and played inside it, which was a unique experience as it was the only Turkic Yurt in Canada.



The Embassy extended thanks to the host of the event Mr. Vladimir Pashkov (Kochevnik) for graciously providing the team with the opportunity to have the picnic at his Yurt, all families for joining the Embassy on this event, and chef Haydar and his assistants for cooking the most delicious palau in Canada.



