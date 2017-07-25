Canadian fans want 2,000 tickets to Brandon Cook vs Kanat Islam fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kanat Islam will fight undefeated Canadian boxer Brandon Cook for the WBA Inter-Continental and WBO NABO titles on September 9 in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Official representative of Nelson Promotions in Kazakhstan Nurgazy Ismagambetov revealed that the Canadian side requested 2,000 tickets to the fight to sell them online to Canadian fans. According to Ismagambetov, the upcoming bout has sparked intense interest among Cook's fans in Canada.



He also added that the fight will be organized at the highest level thanks to sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the Astana city administration, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund and "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC.



Ismagambetov noted that preparations for fight are in full swing.



As a reminder, Kanat Islam will face off with Brandon Cook at the Saryarka cycle track in Astana on September 9.