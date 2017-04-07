  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Canadian hockey player makes Team Kazakhstan debut in test match

    14:20, 07 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian professional hockey player and HC Barys forward Martin St. Pierre has made his debut for the Kazakh national ice hockey team, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    St. Pierre played in a test match with HC Avtomobilist in Astana.

    As a reminder, the Kazakh national hockey team is getting ready for the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv on April 22-28. Kazakhstan will vie against Ukraine, Australia, Poland, Hungary and South Korea in Division I Group A.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!