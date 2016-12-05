Canadian ice dancers turn to crowdfunding to go to 2017 Universiade in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian ice dancers Alexa Linden and Addison Voldeng have turned to crowdfunding to raise $15,000 to make their dream come true and compete at the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from TheProvince.com.

Linden, 21, and Voldeng, 22, need to raise the funds to cover the cost of their travel to Kazakhstan as well as those of the coach and Canadian judge who are required to travel with the pair.



Having competed nationally and internationally, the ice dancers spend four hours five days a week with no funding.



Linden and Voldeng who happen to be SFU students created a website alexaaddison.com, a Facebook page and a GoFundMe page to raise necessary money. Sadly, the university cannot sponsor their trip to Kazakhstan since figure skating is not a varsity sport. So, Alexa and Addison even sell merchandize with their names on it.



They met for the first time in 2013 when they had respective skating partners and decided to join forces in April 2015. Alexa and Addison see the Winter Universiade in Almaty as a stepping stone towards their Olympic dreams.



"[This dream]'s made us realize how we really want to do this and how much we're willing to do to reach at least some part of that Olympic dream," Voldeng said.