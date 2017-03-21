Canadian PM extends Nowruz congratulations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his congratulations on Nowruz holiday in a Facebook post, Kazinform reports.

On behalf of his spouse Sophie and his own behalf, Trudeau wished all Canadians celebrating Nowruz a very Happy New Year.



According to him, Nowruz marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the New Year in the Persian calendar. It is a time for friends and family to join together at the haft-seen table to exchange gifts, enjoy music and share food.



"This year is also Canada's 150th birthday and we should take every opportunity to celebrate the many cultures, languages and beliefs that make our country such a great place to live. Canada is stronger and richer because of the contributions of the many communities that mark this wonderful occasion. Nowruz Mubarak and Happy 1396 to all celebrating the New Year!" Trudeau said in a video.