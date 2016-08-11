Canadian police 'kill suspect in anti-terror operation'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police have shot dead a suspect in an anti-terror operation in the Canadian province of Ontario, media reports say.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) would only say that "action has been taken" against a lone suspect.

Canadian media said police had raided a property in Strathroy, about 225km (140 miles) south-west of Toronto.

They named the suspect as Aaron Driver, 24, who was arrested last year for openly supporting so-called Islamic State on social media.

'Potential threat'

A senior police official told the Canadian Press news agency that the suspect allegedly planned to use a bomb to carry out a suicide bombing mission in a public area.

An internal government memo seen by the CTV network says his alleged plan was to use a homemade bomb create mass casualties.

The RCMP statement said it had received "credible information of a potential terrorist threat".

"A suspect was identified and the proper course of action has been taken to ensure that there is no danger to the public's safety," it added.

"As this is still an unfolding matter and the investigation is still under way, we are not able to provide further comment at this time."

CBC News said Aaron Driver's family had confirmed his death.

It said that police had told the family that Driver had detonated an explosive device, injuring himself and another person.

Driver was intending to detonate a second device and that was why police shot him, the report said.

No computer access

Driver, a Muslim convert, came to the authorities' attention in 2014 for tweeting in support of IS, using the alias Harun Abdourahman.

He was taken into custody and interrogated by police in July 2015 over concerns he would become involved in planning an attack.

He was not charged, but released on bail and had to wear a GPS ankle bracelet and undergo religious counselling, according to the CBC.

The electronic tag was removed in February when he agreed to the terms of a court order limiting his activities because there were reasonable grounds that he might aid a terror group or terrorist activity.

He was not allowed to have a computer or mobile phone until the end of August and was banned from social media sites and contacting IS or any other militant groups, the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

All the conditions of the bond were due to expire in December - and no trial was planned.

