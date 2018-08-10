Canadian professor conceals $30,000 prize in a book about Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian architectural historian Frank Albo is offering a chance to win a $30,000 prize to those who will read his book about Astana Astana: Architecture, Myth & Destiny.

In a short video released by the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dr. Albo says the Baiterek Tower is the most extraordinary monument.



"I wrote all about it right here in this book. I spent four years coming here so many times looking at different features of the capital. And I went so far as placing a secret message in this book. And the first person that solves it will win a $30,000 prize," he says in the video.



"Astana is like no other city in this world. You have the architecture... A tree of life, unbelievable... You have American skyscrapers, you have the Chinese pagoda, you have Arabian architecture. The whole culture of the world is in a single place. There is nothing like it," he adds.



Dr. Frank Albo holds graduate degrees in ancient Near Eastern languages, art history, and a PhD in the history of Architecture from the University of Cambridge.