Cancer Centre opens in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A Cancer Centre has opened at the regional hospital, the regional healthcare department's press service reports.

The centre is purposed to take prophylactic measures, provide diagnosis, treatment and medical rehabilitation to cancer patients. Its goal is to increase five-year survival through decreasing cancer mortality and increasing early diagnosis, updating screening.



The centre is to provide chemotherapy, hormonal therapy and targeted therapy for outpatients.



The centre is equipped with the up-to-date medical equipment. There is a cytological, anatomic, clinical and biochemical laboratory in the centre.



