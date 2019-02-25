  • kz
    Candidacies of Healthcare and Culture Ministers approved

    17:46, 25 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's sitting of the Majilis committee for economic reform and regional development the deputies agreed on the candidacies of Arystanbek Mukhamediuly for a post of a Minister and Culture Minister and Yelzhan Birtanov for a post of a Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan.

    At the instruction of the Kazakh PM, head of the PM's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov has introduced the candidacies.

    After considerations, the committee made a conclusion on recommending the submitted candidacies of Arystanbek Mukhamediuly for appointing as the Minister and Culture Minister and Yelzhan Birtanov for appointment as the Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan.

