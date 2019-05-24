Candidate Akhmetbekov met with Ontustik SEZ staff

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM On May 24 presidential candidate of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan Zhambyl Akhmetbekov visited Ontustik Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Shymkent and met with the staff, the party's press service reports.

The candidate briefed on the key directions of his election platform and answered the questions.



In a conclusion, Akhmetbekov called voters to actively take part in the presidential elections.



As earlier reported, the election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11. The CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.