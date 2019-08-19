Candidate registration open for Emirati parliamentary elections 2019 until August 22nd

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The National Election Committee, NEC, today announced that nine candidate registration centres across the UAE are now accepting applications for Federal National Council, FNC, membership and will continue to do so until August 22, 2019, WAM reports.

A total of 194 candidates registered on the first day, today, for theupcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 2019, 67 of whom arewomen.

In a press statement issued today, the NEC said the candidateregistration centres across the UAE started Sunday and that the officialworking hours of the centers extend from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to Thursday.

In Abu Dhabi, candidate registration centres are located on the secondfloor of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the headquarters ofthe Abu Dhabi Emirates Committee, as well as the Chairman Hall of the Hazza binZayed Stadium, and Madinat Zayed Majlis. To date, 52 candidates from Abu Dhabi,Al Ain, and Al Dhafra have registered to participate in the upcoming FNCelections, 20 of whom are women.

In Dubai, 21 candidates applied on the first day of registration, nineof whom are women. A total of 47 applied so far in Sharjah, 15 of whom arefemales.

The candidate registration center in Dubai is located in the Dubai WorldTrade Centre, Hatta Halls C and D. In Sharjah, the candidates have submittedtheir applications at the center in Hall 1 of the Sharjah Advisory Councilbuilding.

Seven Ajman-based candidates have submitted their applications at theSheikh Humaid Hall in the Ajman Museum. Umm Al Qaiwain’s candidate registrationcentre, at the Social Development Center in Umm Al Qaiwain, received 13applications.

Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre, the emirate’s official candidateregistration centre, has received 28 registrations. Finally, Fujairah’scandidate registration centre, situated on the eighth floor of the FujairahChamber of Commerce and Industry, has received 26 applications so far.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for FederalNational Council Affairs and Chairman of the Management Committee of the FNC’s2019 elections commended the seamless registration process and the preparednessof the Emirates Committees’ teams to receive candidate applications.

During his tour of the candidate registration centres in Dubai, Sharjah,and Ajman, His Excellency praised the efforts of the specialised teams withinthe Emirates Committees that are relentlessly working to raise awareness of thesignificance of participating in the electoral process.

He said: «I am confident in our ability to host a transparent andsuccessful election. Participating in this endeavour is a privilege for everynational, we encourage all eligible UAE nationals to nominate themselves ascandidates for this important national duty, or motivate capable candidates toapply, or come out and vote for their chosen candidate on election day.»

The timeline for the FNC Elections 2019 is as follows – on Sunday,August 25, NEC will announce the preliminary list of candidates.

The following three days will be open to the public should they wish tosubmit objection letters against any of the listed candidates. On Sunday,September 1, NEC will announce its response to the objections received. Thefinal list of candidates will be released on Tuesday, September 3. Wednesday,September 4, marks the first day of the period provided for candidates tosubmit the names of their agents as per the executive orders in this matter.