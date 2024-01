ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is confident that he wins Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin ahead of time on September 16, according to Sports.kz.

"It is unlikely that our fight will last for all 12 rounds. I can almost guarantee that he will not go all the distance. It will end with a knockout. No doubt, I'll knock out Golovkin," said Alvarez in an interview with TMZ.com.