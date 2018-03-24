Canelo Alvarez temporarily suspended for failed drugs test

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nevada Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Sportinform reports.

The Сommission will determine the boxer's fate on April 10.

It is to be recalled that the rematch between Canelo and Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, the holder of the unified WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles, is scheduled to be held on May 5 in Las Vegas. Earlier, Golden Boy Promotions announced that Alvarez tested positive for Clenbuterol, a banned substance which can be used in sports to enhance stamina and lose fat retaining the muscle mass.