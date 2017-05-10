  • kz
    Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin fight terms released

    08:07, 10 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's (49-1-1, 34 KOs) promoter Oscar De La Hoya has commented on the terms of the fight vs. Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

    "My man, let's just say this is a real, true middleweight fight at 160 pounds. Both guys will fight in 10-ounce gloves. You know, there's no rehydration, weight-class clause and all this B.S. and this and that. It's a true middleweight fight, at 160 pounds. And that's it.", De La Hoya said.

    GGG will fight against Alvarez on September 16.

     

