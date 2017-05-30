Canelo can do what he wants, Golovkin is WBC champion - Sulaiman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman hopes that Saule ‘Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin will fight for the WBC middleweight title despite differences with the Mexican boxer, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Canelo's relations with the WBC can be described as uneasy. After being pressed to make a mandatory fight with Golovkin last year, the Mexican star vacated the WBC title and it went to GGG.



This year Canelo rejected the WBC ‘Huichol' belt created for the winner of Canelo vs Cesar Chavez Jr. showdown. As for the upcoming fight with Golovkin, Canelo wants only three of his titles - IBF, IBO and WBA - not the WBC one.



"If this fight happens it will happen without the WBC. For all the other titles bit not theirs. Why? Because of the way they treated me," Canelo said.



Sulaiman hopes the WBC to be involved with Golovkin vs Canelo fight.



"They can try and do what they want, the World Boxing Council champion is Golovkin. And if they try to do something is a direct and inexplicable action, by no means will Golovkin accept that because he is our champion," he stated.



"The situation with Canelo is very simple, very practical and open, the WBC has absolutely nothing against Canelo or anybody else. The only thing that the WBC had done here is offer friendship, opportunities and unconditional support. The fact that he doesn't see it like this is a matter of revising history, because the facts are public," Sulaiman was quoted as saying by Boxingscene.com.