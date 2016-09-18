Canelo KOs Liam Smith in 9th round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (48-1-1, 34KOs) knocked out previously undefeated British boxer Liam Smith (23-1-1, 13KOs) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to capture the WBO junior middleweight title.

Canelo KOed the British champ in the ninth round in his first fight at 154 since 2013, Sports.kz reports.



It should be noted that Saul Alvarez is seen as a potential opponent for another undefeated boxer Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan.



Canelo was mandated by the World Boxing Council (WBC) to fight Golovkin earlier this year, but the Mexican vacated the WBC middleweight title and moved to the junior middleweight division.