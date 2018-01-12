Canelo says ‘yes' to rematch with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin fans, rejoice! Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions, confirmed that Mexican Canelo Alvarez has said ‘yes' to a May 5 rematch against the Kazakh puncher.

That means that one of the standout fights of the year 2017 between Golovkin and Alvarez is getting a sequel.



"We've exchanged contracts. We've gone through three revisions. I'm hoping for the last revision and we'll see. All the major points have been worked out. There's some details that are important, but they're not the major points," Gomez was quoted as saying by Los Angeles Times.



Gomez is confident in Canelo's win. "I think Canelo figured him [Golovkin] out in the last three rounds. Look at that fight. Canelo handled [Golovkin] those last three rounds. And this time around, Canelo's going to have an easier time with him. Not an easy fight, but he has the experience now and he wants this fight," he added.



The rematch is expected to be held on May 5.