Canelo vs. Golovkin close for September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Golden Boy Promotions' president Eric Gomez said Wednesday that his company is "close" to finalizing a deal for a long-awaited Canelo vs. Golovkin fight for September. However, according to him, it will all depend on the outcome of Alvarez vs. Chavez fight on Saturday, Sports.kz reports.

"We're close and I think we can get the fight done. But obviously, we have to wait and see what happens this Saturday. That's the most important thing. If he loses, there is no Golovkin fight. Our plan is to fight Golovkin in September. But we have to get past Chavez first. I think that if he's able to knock out Chavez, I think that, you know, [Golovkin is] the fight. That's the fight that should be next and that's the fight that we want. It's just a matter of tying up some loose ends and getting it done." Gomez said before an Alvarez-Chavez press conference Wednesday afternoon at MGM Grand.

"If it's a close fight with Chavez, then, you know, we'll sit down and we'll talk to the kid, and see what he wants. But I think that the focus has always been, and we've been saying this for a year now, it's always been to fight Golovkin in September. But we can't move without having this fight on Saturday." he said.