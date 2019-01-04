Canelo vs. Golovkin III named as most awaited fight in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ESPN.com has included the third match between Kazakhstan's Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez in the list of the most awaited boxing fights in 2019, Sports.kz reports.

Yeah, perhaps there is a bit of fatigue over this matchup and the surrounding storylines that became tiresome by the end of the last promotion. But ask yourself this: How many fights in 2018 were better than their rematch this past September? And which contest moving forward would garner as much interest as the third chapter of this rivalry, which has become quite contentious?" ESPN's article reads.

It is to be recalled that Golovkin has twice fought vs. Alvarez. Their first fight ended in a controversial split draw. As for the rematch, Canelo Alvarez took a majority decision over Gennady Golovkin.