  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Canelo vs Golovkin Promo - Highlights

    09:16, 19 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - The GGG account on VKontakte social network posted another promotional video dedicated to the Canelo-Golovkin fight.


    Tags:
    Sport Video Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!