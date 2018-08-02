Cannes sensation to unveil 1st Almaty Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first International Almaty Film Festival will be held in Almaty on the occasion of the City Day on September 15-19, Kazinform reports.

The premiere of Ayka drama directed by Sergey Dvortsevoy will unveil the program of the festival. It bears to remind that Kazakhstani actress Samal Yeslyamova was named the Best Actress for her portrayal of the main character Ayka at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.



The jury of the Almaty Film Festival will include producer of Ayka drama Gulnara Sarsenova, American and French producer Pierre Spengler, director, producer and actress and Golden Globe winner Nastassja Kinski.



Attending the festival will be renowned Kazakhstani actors Samal Yeslyamova, Assel Sagatova, Karlygash Mukhamedzhanova, Assel Sadvakassova, Kuralai Anarbekova, Dinara Baktybayeva, Berik Aitzhanov, Sanzhar Madi, Assylkhan Tolepov, Maksim Akbarov, Farkhad Abdraimov, Aidarkhan Adilbayev, Askar Uzabayev, Alisher Utev and many others.