  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Capital Economics reveals medium-term oil prices forecasts

    14:25, 24 July 2016
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Analysts at the British consulting company Capital Economics expect oil prices to rise over the next two years exceeding $60 a barrel.

    "We expect oil prices to edge up over the coming years, but to remain far below their levels in early 2014," analysts said in a report, obtained by Trend July 22.

    In 2014 oil prices stood above $100 a barrel.

    According to the analysts's forecasts, oil prices will average $60 a barrel in 2017. In 2018 analysts expects the prices to average $65 a barrel.

    In 2016, the the average price for oil will amount to $45 a barrel compared to $36 a barrel in 2015.

    Oil prices pulled back on Friday, weighed down by a glut in oil products that is stoking market concerns that rebalancing will take longer than hoped.

    The global benchmark, Brent, shed 0.5 percent to $45.98 a barrel. Its U.S. counterpart, West Texas Intermediate, fell 0.9 percent to $44.37 a barrel, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    Source: Trend

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!